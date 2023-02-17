How unseasonably warm weather could impact allergy season

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - It has been an unseasonably warm winter and with certain plants already blooming, you might be wondering how this might impact allergy season.

It seems like we could be punished by this warmer than normal weather, especially if you are an allergy suffer.

Many have noticed crocuses coming up early this year, which is a sign that allergy season is going to start earlier than normal.

Spring trees can begin producing pollen in mid to late March but usually trees are not in full swing until April. Pollen season could easily begin this year, a couple weeks earlier.

An earlier start would also equate to a longer season and people potentially feeling quite miserable for an extended period.

Dr. Harini Hosain with the Allergy Health Center in Bloomfield said she and other allergists have been already, because mold is still out there and never quite went away due to the lack of snow cover and freezing temperatures.

She said to not wait for allergy symptoms to start before taking meds!

“Allergies are always best managed when you start before the season starts, before symptoms start and you’ll need less medication, and you won’t be miserable,” Hosain said.

Start your spring medication whether it’s antihistamines, nasal sprays now, and get your allergy shots.

Warm weather impacting allergies

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.