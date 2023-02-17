Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

How unseasonably warm weather could impact allergy season

How unseasonably warm weather could impact allergy season
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - It has been an unseasonably warm winter and with certain plants already blooming, you might be wondering how this might impact allergy season.

It seems like we could be punished by this warmer than normal weather, especially if you are an allergy suffer.

Many have noticed crocuses coming up early this year, which is a sign that allergy season is going to start earlier than normal.

Spring trees can begin producing pollen in mid to late March but usually trees are not in full swing until April. Pollen season could easily begin this year, a couple weeks earlier.

An earlier start would also equate to a longer season and people potentially feeling quite miserable for an extended period.

Dr. Harini Hosain with the Allergy Health Center in Bloomfield said she and other allergists have been already, because mold is still out there and never quite went away due to the lack of snow cover and freezing temperatures.

She said to not wait for allergy symptoms to start before taking meds!

“Allergies are always best managed when you start before the season starts, before symptoms start and you’ll need less medication, and you won’t be miserable,” Hosain said.

Start your spring medication whether it’s antihistamines, nasal sprays now, and get your allergy shots.

Warm weather impacting allergies

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This incident occurred last night on the corner of Elm Street and Middle Street.
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside Brooklyn, Conn. home
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain moves in Friday morning, and cooler temperatures are...
Technical Discussion: Rain with a BIG temperature drop to end the week!
Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Woman sustains serious injuries after driving through Torrington business
Woman sustains serious injuries after driving through Torrington business

Latest News

Manchester police are searching for a stabbing suspect
Manchester police search for stabbing suspect; residents nearby told to stay inside
Local program connecting college students and seniors
Local program helping people build unlikely friendships
Animal shelter dealing with more people surrendering their pets
Animal shelter at capacity after record number of pets surrendered in January
Paul McCartney discusses new book at Yale
Paul McCartney discusses new book at Yale