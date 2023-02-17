Contests
Man seriously hurt in New Haven shooting

New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was seriously injured in a New Haven shooting Friday morning, according to police.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Washington Avenue and Spring Street around 8:47 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who was shot.

Police said he was taken to the hospital. He remains in serious condition.

“No description of his assailant(s) is available, thus far,” New Haven police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304. The police department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

