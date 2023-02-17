Contests
Manchester police search for stabbing suspect; residents nearby told to stay inside

By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are searching for a stabbing suspect Thursday night.

Authorities said the stabbing happened at 67 Oakland Street.

The suspect fled the scene, said police.

“Area residents are asked to remain inside as officers are searching the area and a K9 track is underway,” Manchester police said.

A victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect is a black male and was wearing a ski mask and a hoodie.

Anyone with information or home cameras in the area is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

