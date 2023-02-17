Meriden police make stolen vehicle arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman is facing charges after she was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Meriden, according to police.

Authorities said an officer noticed her driving a gray Honda Civic on West Main Street with the car’s lights off.

Corporal Nowak used his license plate reader and learned the car was possibly stolen, police said.

“Officer Nowak continued to follow the vehicle while dispatch confirmed the vehicle as being stolen,” Meriden police said.

The officer then pulled over the driver, who was identified as Brenda Coleman, 47. He told Coleman she was being detained for driving a stolen vehicle.

The Honda was reported stolen out of Newington on February 14, said police.

Coleman was charged with larceny third-degree, failure to have lights illuminated, and operating while under suspension.

Police said Coleman is held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on March 2.

