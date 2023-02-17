Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Meriden police make stolen vehicle arrest

Brenda Coleman.
Brenda Coleman.(Meriden Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman is facing charges after she was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Meriden, according to police.

Authorities said an officer noticed her driving a gray Honda Civic on West Main Street with the car’s lights off.

Corporal Nowak used his license plate reader and learned the car was possibly stolen, police said.

“Officer Nowak continued to follow the vehicle while dispatch confirmed the vehicle as being stolen,” Meriden police said.

The officer then pulled over the driver, who was identified as Brenda Coleman, 47. He told Coleman she was being detained for driving a stolen vehicle.

The Honda was reported stolen out of Newington on February 14, said police.

Coleman was charged with larceny third-degree, failure to have lights illuminated, and operating while under suspension.

Police said Coleman is held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on March 2.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb....
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden
Follow Channel 3 to get all the latest updates about the investigation.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police
We started off the day near 50 degrees!
Technical Discussion: Rain ends with a BIG temperature drop to end the work week!
Manchester police search for stabbing suspect; residents nearby told to stay inside
Manchester police search for stabbing suspect in ‘targeted home invasion’

Latest News

Similar experiences have been reported in nearby states.
DEEP: Residue not connected to Ohio train derailment
We started off the day near 50 degrees!
Technical Discussion: Rain ends with a BIG temperature drop to end the work week!
New Haven Police Generic
Man seriously hurt in New Haven shooting
Follow Channel 3 to get all the latest updates about the investigation.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police