Paul McCartney discusses new book at Yale

By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale has an exciting guest in town Thursday night: the one and only, Sir Paul McCartney.

He’ll be discussing his new book “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.”

People waited in line for hours. Some even traveled as far as California.

Everyone in line is a super fan and has such amazing stories about seeing Paul McCartney and The Beatles in concert.

He’ll be discussing his new book, which goes into detail about the 154 songs from his entire career.

Fans are excited to hear him discuss the inspiration behind his lyrics and collaborations.

Some of his super fans have been to over 100 of his shows, and they even have his autograph tattooed on them.

“This is so great. I’ve seen Paul so many times live but seeing him in this scenario at Yale and talking about his book. This is once in a lifetime,” said Charles Rosenay.

“To see Sir Paul McCartney, the most prolific songwriter in our time,” said William Fischer of Rocky Hill.

“He’s humble, his humility when we met him, he treated us like we were the only people in the room and we were at a venue with thousands of people,” said Lisa Lopez of southern California.

Lopez named her son Jude after the iconic song “Hey Jude”.

