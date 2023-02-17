Stone Academy instructor speaks out, says instructors were blindsided

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Faculty members say they were completely blindsided by the announcement that Stone Academy is closing all three of its campuses.

“We don’t even know if we’ve officially been laid off yet. We haven’t been told, you’re done,” said Patrick Welch, Clinical and Maternity Instructor at Stone Academy.

There are a lot of unanswered questions after the announcement came on Tuesday.

Students were initially told to be prepared to attend classes until the end of March.

That suddenly changed when a letter went out to students saying Thursday night would be the end of all classes.

Investigators say that part of the problem was the program wasn’t up to par.

The Office of Higher Education found issues like questionable passing rates, teachers that are not properly qualified and insufficient attendance records in the academy’s LPN program.

“This is the fault of the school. These students are people trying to make a career change, they’re probably working while they’re going to school. And to not get what you’re supposed to get for paying so much tuition is unconscionable,” said Attorney General William Tong.

In the two years working at Stone Academy, Patrick Welch says it was a revolving door of administrators.

Another problem, teachers were double booked.

“I had one class on the first floor in the back corner and then I had an exam going on on the second floor,” said Patrick.

He says students saw the issues and would visibly get upset.

“It’s supposed to be, we take care of you and make you the good nurse. You’re not supposed to have all the stresses of what goes on behind the scenes, you’re just supposed to focus on your education,” Patrick said.

Some are also questioning the quality of education some graduates received.

“There are some great nurses in those groups but those who could exploit the loopholes of the school, those are the ones who were not qualified and found their way through,” Patrick added.

Attorney General William Tong says there were problems at Stone Academy for some time. However, the efforts to get them to do the right thing didn’t work.

“We’re considering all of our powers and everything we can do in our authority to hold these bad actors accountable and we’re going to go after them,” said Attorney General Tong.

Patrick wants to get a message out to the students who are affected by this abrupt change.

“Keep pushing. I’ve seen what you guys can go through. I’ve seen that you all are tough and can be great nurses. Don’t give up, this is just another hurdle and you’ve been through more and it’ll only make you a stronger nurse because of it,” said Peter.

Tong says they are going to do everything they can to protect the students but this is a bad situation.

If you’re a victim, reach out to the Attorney Generals Office of Higher Education.

