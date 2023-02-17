Two more marijuana dispensaries open up in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Connecticut’s recreational marijuana program is growing.

Two more retail cannabis stores opened on Friday. Twelve are up and running or will be soon.

Trulieve in Bristol opened Friday. They sell both medical and recreational marijuana.

That location used to be a pharmacy and has created 10 additional jobs.

Fine Fettle in Manchester is the first adult-use only store, which means it didn’t start out selling medical cannabis.

What’s also unique is it’s the first store to open under the state’s social equity program.

It’s Fine Fettle’s fourth retail cannabis store.

Sales of recreational marijuana started a little more than a month ago.

The state said both adult and medical use have brought in over $13 million.

This is also the first store to start giving a portion of profits to disadvantaged communities.

“Social equity has been an afterthought, social equity in our situation in Connecticut was baked in from the very beginning,” said Kennard Ray, CEO of Fine Fettle.

“That’s wonderful I think, yes very good it’s helping out everybody really,” said Nicholas Karo of Vernon.

“Because there has been enough supply in the state, we haven’t had to fight over product,” said Ben Zachs, COO of Fine Fettle.

That may not be the case with all cannabis retailers.

Trulieve said there is a limited supply.

Fine Fettle said there is a shortage of some products, and it takes time for plants to grow. Plus, the amount medical patients can buy has expanded.

Many think Connecticut is doing the right thing, but there is some concern regarding children.

“I do think there’s a problem with the edibles. I think the kids are more apt to get a hold of them and they do look like the actual candies,” said Tammy Castonguay of Manchester.

Since sales of recreational cannabis started on January 10, the Department of Consumer Protection has given the green light to 12 stores, but not all are up and running yet.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.