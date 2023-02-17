Watertown schools go into temporary lockout mode

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Some Watertown schools were placed in a temporary lockout.

Polk Elementary School, Swift Middle School, and Watertown High School were put into the lockout, school officials said.

“A lockout allows for everyone inside of a school building to carry on with their day as usual and restricts anyone from leaving or entering the building until the lockout is lifted,” said school officials.

The school district said there is no immediate threat to the schools.

“There are events that occur outside in the community that can be within range of schools and out of an abundance of caution we take measures to restrict entry and exit until we are completely clear,” school officials said.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.