Windsor Locks schools locked down due to threat
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Schools in Windsor Locks were evacuated on Friday due to a threat.
Windsor Locks Public Schools confirmed to Channel 3 that threats were received at both the North Street and South schools.
No other details were released.
