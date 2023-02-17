Contests
Windsor Locks schools locked down due to threat

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Schools in Windsor Locks were evacuated on Friday due to a threat.

Windsor Locks Public Schools confirmed to Channel 3 that threats were received at both the North Street and South schools.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to Windsor Locks.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

