Woman charged with kidnapping as part of 2015 Putnam case

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case out Putnam from 2015.

Megan Klingensmith, 39, also known as Megan Johnson, was arrested Thursday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and extradited back to Connecticut by Putnam detectives.

The detectives said Klingensmith was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Danielson Superior Court related to an investigation that started on Nov. 29, 2015.

The victim, a male who was 29 years old at the time, reported that he was assaulted by several people and forcibly transported from Putnam to the area of Pulaski State Park in Rhode Island where he was left. The victim suffered significant injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

Klingensmith’s arrest marked the fifth related to the incident.

She was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, cruelty to persons, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping.

Klingensmith was held on a court-set bond of $500,000 and given a court date of Friday in Danielson.

No other information was released.

Police said more arrests in the case were expected.

