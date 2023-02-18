Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey. (Source: WABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - A mother says she is wanting answers after her son collapsed and died during football practice.

Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia, 12, was reportedly running drills last week when he collapsed and became unresponsive.

“Somebody on the phone for 911 or an ambulance should have said to do palpitations on his chest,” Raven Brown, Elijah’s mother, said.

Elijah’s younger brother was also participating in the practice session.

“I don’t think he caught his breath that he needed to get. So, when he got up, he passed out,” Mekhi Stradford, Elijah’s brother, said.

Raven Brown is pushing for all youth sports coaches to be trained in CPR, as she is devastated after losing her 12-year-old son.

“He [Elijah] had so much further to go and so much more time he was supposed to be here,” she said.

Elijah’s mother said her son had an infectious smile and died doing what he loved.

She has also set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of residue on cars
DEEP: Residue not connected to Ohio train derailment
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb....
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden
Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Follow Channel 3 to get all the latest updates about the investigation.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a dry and bright start.
Technical Discussion: A brief encounter with winter as we start the weekend...

Latest News

The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US ends search for objects shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron
East Hartford Police received two complaints from different victims, both of which occurred in...
Man arrested for sexual assault in East Hartford
Manchester police make arrest in stabbing case
Manchester police arrest suspect who stalked, stabbed woman
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a dry and bright start.
Technical Discussion: A brief encounter with winter as we start the weekend...
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody