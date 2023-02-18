Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of residue on cars
DEEP: Residue not connected to Ohio train derailment
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb....
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden
Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Follow Channel 3 to get all the latest updates about the investigation.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a dry and bright start.
Technical Discussion: A brief encounter with winter as we start the weekend...

Latest News

Manchester police make arrest in stabbing case
Manchester police arrest suspect who stalked, stabbed woman
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
Two schools in Windsor Locks evacuated after threats
Windsor Locks schools dismiss early following threats
Community response team making a difference in New Haven
New crisis response team in New Haven making an impact