Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a medical clinic is opening in East Palestine on Monday. (WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week following the 50-car train derailment there, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of residue on cars
DEEP: Residue not connected to Ohio train derailment
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb....
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden
Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Follow Channel 3 to get all the latest updates about the investigation.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a dry and bright start.
Technical Discussion: A brief encounter with winter as we start the weekend...

Latest News

Manchester police make arrest in stabbing case
Manchester police arrest suspect who stalked, stabbed woman
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Two schools in Windsor Locks evacuated after threats
Windsor Locks schools dismiss early following threats
Community response team making a difference in New Haven
New crisis response team in New Haven making an impact