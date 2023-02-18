Education fair to be held for students stranded by Stone Academy closure

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Office of Higher Education is helping students who were left stranded by Stone Academy’s closure.

In a letter to students, the department says they going to work with students to help transfer them to other programs.

The department will work with an independent auditor to vet active student’s transcripts and their clinical progress so students can have an accurate account of their progress.

This process will help students transfer to other programs and will ensure students will receive an appropriate tuition refund.

The Office of Higher Education (OHE) will also hold a fair from February 27 to March 1 where students can explore other educational options.

Representatives from the Lincoln Technical Institute, Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, Porter and Chester Institute, and the National Guard will attend. Officials from the state’s community college system will also be available.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Education will also attend to assist students with how to apply for loan discharges.

OHE staff will also help students who paid out of pocket to apply for a tuition refund.

To register for the fair, fill out this form by Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The fair will be at 450 Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.