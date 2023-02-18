Contests
Man arrested for sexual assault in East Hartford

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 24-year-old Hartford man was arrested on multiple charges after two incidents on East River Drive in East Hartford.

The first incident took place on January 15, 2023.

The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by an Asian man driving a burnt orange Dodge Avenger.

The second incident took place a month later, February 15, 2023.

The victims told police an Asian man drove the victims from Hartford to East Hartford in a burnt orange Dodge Avenger.

When they arrived in East Hartford, the suspect told them he was a police officer and ordered them out of the car at gunpoint.

There was no reported assault in this incident.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Moo Ta of Hartford.

East Hartford Police received two complaints from different victims, both of which occurred in the area of East River Dr.
East Hartford Police received two complaints from different victims, both of which occurred in the area of East River Dr.(East Hartford Police)

Moo Ta was arrested today after confessing to the police and charged with aggravated sexual assault in the 1st degree, assault in the 2nd degree, and brandishing a facsimile firearm.

Moo Ta is currently being held on a $750,000 bond

