Old Saybrook Police Officer fired after using police system to illegally find woman’s name, follow her on Instagram

Police Commissioners in Old Saybrook voted unanimously to fire an officer accused of misusing a computer system so he could get a woman’s name.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police Commissioners in Old Saybrook voted unanimously to fire an officer accused of misusing a computer system so he could get a woman’s name.

Old Saybrook Officer Josh Zarbo was arrested for third-degree computer crimes and placed on administrative leave back in December of 2022.

He was accused of illegally using an online law enforcement system called COLLECT to get the name of a woman he saw shopping at Walmart.

Zarbo was patrolling the Walmart for a Black Friday event when this occurred, according to the arrest warrant.

The complainant then received a notification from Instagram that she had a new follower, who was determined to be Zarbo.

This week, Police Commissioners in Old Saybrook voted unanimously to fire Zarbo.

Zarbo had been with the department since 2017.

