Serious accident closes road in Waterford
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking drivers to avoid a road in Waterford following a serious car accident.
According to police the accident happened on Cross Road Saturday morning.
Cross Road is currently shut down for an accident investigation.
The Waterford Police and the Goshen Fire Department are responding to the accident.
There is no word on injuries.
