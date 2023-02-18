Something’s Cooking: Marianna’s Belltop Bakery

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - One Meriden bakery has spent the last four decades working on a very important project: perfecting the best cannolis on the planet.

The Something’s Cooking crew shows us the masterpieces that are created every day at Marianna’s Belltop Bakery.

“If I had a cookie for every cookie I made and glazed id be a billionaire,” said Paul Bongiovanni.

Paul Bongiovanni may not be billionaire, but for the last 38 years he’s owned a Meriden institution: Marianna’s Belltop Bakery. He worked as a baker before surprising his wife Irene and four kids.

“My husband came home in the middle of august and said I bought the bakery,” said Irene Bongiovanni.

Eventually Irene calmed down and helped turn this small Italian bakery into a sweet success story.

“We really put our heart and soul into this place,” said Irene. “We raised our kids in here we taught our kids this is what made you kids what you are today.”

“Marianna’s is about family and trying to put out the best product that we can,” said Paul.

That product is second to none. Marianna’s cannolis are famous. They make the shells fresh and fill them to order so they never get soggy with chocolate or traditional ricotta customers rave about them.

“Their cannolis are absolutely the best I’ve had them in Sicily I’ve had them in New York they still don’t compare to here,” said Michael Martorelli.

You can’t go wrong at Marianna’s. Their fresh bread is incredible-the cookies including the delectable almond paste are just wow, and they offer a plethora of pastries including Irene’s favorite, the zeppole.

“They are like a deep fried cream puff and they’re just filled with chocolate vanilla or ricotta cheese just heaven,” said Irene.

The next time you need a sweet treat in Meriden visit the Bongiovanni family and give the iconic Marianna’s Belltop Bakery on Main Street a try. You won’t be disappointed.

