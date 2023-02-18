Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury business looks to support local crafters, people in recovery

Waterbury business looks to support local crafters, people in recovery
By Audrey Russo
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Getting clean and sober is far from an overnight change, it’s a step-by-step process that starts at rock bottom.

“I was in multiple organ failure,” said Erin Enquist, Owner, Cairns & Creations on Main. “My liver was shut down.”

Erin Enquist’s began at her father’s house recovering after her last stint in rehab.

“I wanted to give him a gift to just say hank you. But How do you tell someone thank you for literally saving my life?,” asked Erin.

With no money, Erin used what she had and built him something.

“Someone had given me a jewelry making kit at one of the sober houses I was in,” said Erin. “And I always collected rocks. I made a cairn not knowing it had a name at the time and I put beads together, seashells from Rhode Island.”

That gifted cairn became symbolic of how Erin would build up her own life.

“You don’t realize as you’re going along every day the severity of where we were at,” Erin explained. “We’re both in recovery you know, in-and-out of rehabs.”

“I said ‘hey, lets do this for the last time.’ Since we’ve been together, that’s when we’ve both been clean and sober,” said Dani Work, Erin’s wife, Co-Owner of Cairns & Creations on Main.

As Erin built her life back up, she worked to get the spot to set up “Cairns and Creations on Main” inside a little Watertown house that once held Erin’s favorite gift shop.

“I used to come here, it was called the Plaid Poppy then,” Erin Explained.

The last step in her new life is to sculpt a culture that supports local crafters. including those also in recovery.

“It’s not like we put it on a Billboard that we’re into recovery or what not,” said Dani. “It’s just part of who we are.”

To be a vendor in the store there’s pretty much only three requirements, it’s got to be handmade, it’s got to be authentic, and it’s got to be original.

“We came in and it was just beautiful,” said Caryn Meneses, a customer. “They just create such a warm atmosphere.”

The significance of the end product is made up of the step-by-step that built it.

“God forbid we get knocked down again, we know we can get back up. you don’t go up the same way but you get back up,” Dani and Erin said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of residue on cars
DEEP: Residue not connected to Ohio train derailment
Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb....
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden
Follow Channel 3 to get all the latest updates about the investigation.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a dry and bright start.
Technical Discussion: A brief encounter with winter as we start the weekend...

Latest News

Residue on cars after the rain
VIDEO: Residue on cars after the rain
Proposal to change access to town beaches
Bill proposes to change access to town beaches
Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found one individual with the Santa Fe, identified as...
East Hartford man charged with second degree manslaughter nearly a year after drunk driving crash
Recreational marijuana program growing in CT
VIDEO: Recreational marijuana program growing in CT