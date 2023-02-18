Waterbury business looks to support local crafters, people in recovery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Getting clean and sober is far from an overnight change, it’s a step-by-step process that starts at rock bottom.

“I was in multiple organ failure,” said Erin Enquist, Owner, Cairns & Creations on Main. “My liver was shut down.”

Erin Enquist’s began at her father’s house recovering after her last stint in rehab.

“I wanted to give him a gift to just say hank you. But How do you tell someone thank you for literally saving my life?,” asked Erin.

With no money, Erin used what she had and built him something.

“Someone had given me a jewelry making kit at one of the sober houses I was in,” said Erin. “And I always collected rocks. I made a cairn not knowing it had a name at the time and I put beads together, seashells from Rhode Island.”

That gifted cairn became symbolic of how Erin would build up her own life.

“You don’t realize as you’re going along every day the severity of where we were at,” Erin explained. “We’re both in recovery you know, in-and-out of rehabs.”

“I said ‘hey, lets do this for the last time.’ Since we’ve been together, that’s when we’ve both been clean and sober,” said Dani Work, Erin’s wife, Co-Owner of Cairns & Creations on Main.

As Erin built her life back up, she worked to get the spot to set up “Cairns and Creations on Main” inside a little Watertown house that once held Erin’s favorite gift shop.

“I used to come here, it was called the Plaid Poppy then,” Erin Explained.

The last step in her new life is to sculpt a culture that supports local crafters. including those also in recovery.

“It’s not like we put it on a Billboard that we’re into recovery or what not,” said Dani. “It’s just part of who we are.”

To be a vendor in the store there’s pretty much only three requirements, it’s got to be handmade, it’s got to be authentic, and it’s got to be original.

“We came in and it was just beautiful,” said Caryn Meneses, a customer. “They just create such a warm atmosphere.”

The significance of the end product is made up of the step-by-step that built it.

“God forbid we get knocked down again, we know we can get back up. you don’t go up the same way but you get back up,” Dani and Erin said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.