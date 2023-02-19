Contests
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A criminal investigation is still ongoing after a man attempted to light a female victim on fire in Middletown.

According to Middletown Police officers were called to 500 Washington Street around 10:36 Saturday evening for a domestic disturbance in a residential trailer.

When police arrived, a female victim left the trailer and spoke with police.

Police determined that a man, identified as 55-year-old Eugene Bourdeau, poured gasoline on the victim in an attempt to light her and the trailer on fire.

The woman was removed from the area by ambulance personnel but refused treatment.

Officers attempted to contact Bourdeau and have him leave the trailer but he refused to come out. Police evacuated nearby residents and established a perimeter around the property.

Negotiators responded and kept contact with Bourdeau while emergency crews continued to secure the area.

Bourdeau then lit his trailer on fire after their initial negotiations were unsuccessful.

Shortly after he started the fire, Bourdeau left the trailer and police continued to negotiate with him from a safe distance.

Bourdeau surrendered himself only after his trailer was fully on fire and the fire spread to his neighbor’s trailer.

Bourdeau was detained and Middletown Fire extinguished the fire.

“Boudreau’s actions led to the destruction of his trailer, an adjacent trailer, and two motor vehicles nearby,” Middletown Police said.

Boudreau was transported to Middlesex Hospital and airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital for burns he sustained during this incident.

He is currently in stable condition.

This is an active investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Middletown Police Special Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4131.

