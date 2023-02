NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old girl from Naugatuck was reported missing on Sunday, according to state police.

Janeliz Sanchez was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Janeliz Sanchez of Naugatuck was last seen on Feb. 19, according to state police. (Connecticut State Police)

Janeliz was described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 4′10 tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If found, contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

