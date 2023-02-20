3 people hospitalized after car hits supermarket in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 3 people have been hospitalized after a woman drove into the CTown supermarket on Kimberly Ave,
Deputy Director of Operations for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said the woman had a medical emergency while driving and did not hit the breaks.
The incident took place just after 2 p.m.
A cop car was parked on the street and was almost struck by the woman’s vehicle, according to Rick Fontana, Office of Emergency Management.
3 people were transported to the hospital including the driver, a customer and an employee.
Fontana says their injuries do not seem life threatening.
New Haven’s fire chief, the the city’s building department and a contract were on scene to make sure the building is safe.
They are looking to see if a structural support beam near the crash site was damaged.
If it hasn’t been damaged, the chief says they’ll be able to board it up and re-open.
The grocery store is closed as officials make this determination.
