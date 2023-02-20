Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

3 people hospitalized after car hits supermarket in New Haven

3 people were transported to the hospital after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.
3 people were transported to the hospital after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 3 people have been hospitalized after a woman drove into the CTown supermarket on Kimberly Ave,

Deputy Director of Operations for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said the woman had a medical emergency while driving and did not hit the breaks.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m.

A cop car was parked on the street and was almost struck by the woman’s vehicle, according to Rick Fontana, Office of Emergency Management.

3 people were transported to the hospital including the driver, a customer and an employee.

Fontana says their injuries do not seem life threatening.

New Haven’s fire chief, the the city’s building department and a contract were on scene to make sure the building is safe.

They are looking to see if a structural support beam near the crash site was damaged.

If it hasn’t been damaged, the chief says they’ll be able to board it up and re-open.

The grocery store is closed as officials make this determination.

3 people have been hospitalized after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.
3 people have been hospitalized after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.(WFSB)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect poured gasoline on the victim and the trailer.
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Feb. 20.
Technical Discussion: Wintry temps to return and an *ALERT* for Thursday
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Stonington crash
NEWS CONFERENCE: Stonington police provide update after officer's cruiser was struck
The suspect poured gasoline on the victim and the trailer.
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
Students rallied at the former Stone Academy campus in East Hartford, several days after the...
Former Stone Academy students hold rally after unexpected shutdown
Stonington police say one sergeant has been flown by LifeStar after his police cruiser was...
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding