Amazing K9 Duos: Officer James Wozniak and K9 Dodger with the New Britain Police Department

Conn. (WFSB) - This week’s Amazing K9 Duo is from the New Britain Police Department.

Officer James Wozniak and his K9 partner Dodger have been working together for almost a year. Wozniak got Dodger back in April, and graduated from the K9 academy in August.

Dodger is trained in everything from narcotics detection, tracking individuals, and evidence recovery and apprehension.

“We do a lot of events. We use K9s in the field a lot. It’s just another tool for us to use and make sure everyone is safe,” says Officer Wozniak.

They also make stops at local schools.

“We had hundreds of kids doing hugs, giving kisses, the community loves us, Parents love us, they are just non-stop taking photos of him,” says Woznik.

