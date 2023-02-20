Average homeowner can expect to pay hundreds more on insurance this year

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The average homeowner is most likely going to pay hundreds of dollars more this year on insurance.

If your home is where your heart is, you want to protect it.

“Insurance is something we definitely need,” said Scott Nigro.

Homeowner Scott Nigro is holding onto his homeowner’s insurance policy even though it’s going up like everything else.

“I’m concerned to see where it’s going and where the ceiling Is, not only for myself but for people with fixed incomes,” said Nigro.

Paradiso Financial and Insurance Services in Stafford Springs is getting calls from clients like Nigro every day.

“Sometimes 2 to 3 calls a day, all people asking the same thing: why is it increasing so much?” said Chris Paradiso.

Chris Paradiso says it’s a number of things adding up to the highest increase in payments he’s ever seen in his 25 years in business.

The average homeowner is paying anywhere from $150 to $400 more per year.

That’s because it’s not just the rate itself increasing. The coverage you need is increasing too because it’ll cost more to replace your home in a total loss. Paradiso says insurance companies are now estimating $300 per square foot compared to around $200 just 12 months ago.

“What’s happened with the insurance rates is because your homeowner’s policy now has let’s just say $300,000 of coverage, it’s now $400,000 because of inflation and the contents going up so high,” said Paradiso.

Natural disasters in other parts of the country are contributing to the price increase too.

Paradiso says hail storms in Texas led to some of the largest payouts in years.

For now, Nigro is finding other ways to save to make sure his home is fully protected.

“Yes, I’ve been cutting back on certain things. Making sure the lights are off, save a bit of electricity,” said Nigro.

Paradiso has a few recommendations for how to save. One, you can shop around to see if another insurance provider can give you a better price. Paradiso also recommends raising your deductible to $2500. That will make your policy cheaper while still protecting you from any major loss.

