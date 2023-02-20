Bristol police seek suspected Hobby Lobby thief
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking to identify a man they said stole from a store on multiple occasions.
They posted a surveillance photo on Monday that was recently taken at the Hobby Lobby in the city.
The photo was taken on Jan. 11 around 6:15 p.m.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity can contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011 extension 3254.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.