Bristol police seek suspected Hobby Lobby thief

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking to identify a man they said stole from a store on multiple occasions.

They posted a surveillance photo on Monday that was recently taken at the Hobby Lobby in the city.

The @BristolCTPolice is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured male. He is accused of shoplifting from Hobby Lobby on multiple occasions. Anyone with information regarding his identity can contact Officer Cyr at kevincyr@bristolct.gov or 860-584-3011 ext. 3254. pic.twitter.com/youLkP4wMG — Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) February 20, 2023

The photo was taken on Jan. 11 around 6:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011 extension 3254.

