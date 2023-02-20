Contests
Car goes over guardrail, into front of home

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, Conn. (WFSB) - The Monroe Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Wheeler Road after a car drove through the front of the building.

Police say the incident took place around 1 a.m. when a car went over a guardrail and into the front of the home.

The department said no injuries were reported although it was a close call for one resident who was sleeping near the impact.

Monroe Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, police and the town building inspector responded to the scene.

A complicated tow and removal process took place which required crews to remain on scene until after 2 a.m.

