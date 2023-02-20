Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect poured gasoline on the victim and the trailer.
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Feb. 20.
Technical Discussion: Wintry temps to return and an *ALERT* for Thursday
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
WFSB is trying to find where the best pizza is in Connecticut.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Stonington crash
NEWS CONFERENCE: Stonington police provide update after officer's cruiser was struck
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
3 people were transported to the hospital after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.
3 people hospitalized after car hits supermarket in New Haven
WFSB is trying to find where the best pizza is in Connecticut.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California