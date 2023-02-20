Former Stone Academy students plan to rally after unexpected shutdown

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Nursing students will be at the East Hartford campus of the former Stone Academy on Monday where they’ll be rallying to get their voices heard and their credits honored.

The academy abruptly shut down last week following an array of issues.

“It’s like they didn’t care,” said Symia Lyles, a Stone Academy student. “They just threw us right out with no questions asked.”

Students said they were heartbroken since classes abruptly ended. They said they want accountability and answers.

“I put a lot of hard work, sweat, and tears into my education here at stone academy,” Lyles said. “I mean, being a single mother of three, it’s not easy.”

To get credits honored, Lyles helped organize a rally at the East Hartford campus.

“We are hoping to have them follow by the law which stands behind us that is that we should have a teach out plan where they would finish out the education that we started and for our credits to be honored,” Lyles said.

The Office of Higher Education said it is planning to provide resources for students at a fair in Hartford the week of Feb. 27. It was designed to help eligible students with refunds and loan discharges.

For students looking to apply to other programs, the Office of Higher Education said it is in the process of auditing transcripts.

East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh said the list of events that has unfolded have been heartbreaking.

“I think we’re at the beginning of a much longer process, and we look forward to Stone Academy sorting out what we’re going to do for these students,” Walsh said.

“A lot of the students, including myself, have worked very hard, like extremely hard underneath the circumstances,” Lyles said. “We all have different stories, but the main thing is we worked hard for our education, we worked hard for our credits, and we want them to be honored.”

The event at the Stone Academy was set for 11 a.m., and students said they invited several educational leaders and the school’s CEO.

An unexpected shutdown leaves students with a lot of unanswered questioned.

