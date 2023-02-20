Contests
Liquor store reports woman to police after she steals $3,000 worth of alcohol

A woman stole $3,000 worth of alcohol from the SeaSide Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook, the store reported to police.
A woman stole $3,000 worth of alcohol from the SeaSide Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook, the store reported to police.(SeaSide Wine & Spirits)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A liquor store in Old Saybrook is looking to identify a woman after it claims she stole $3,000 worth of alcohol.

The SeaSide Wine & Spirits Store on Main Street said it reported the woman to police.

It posted surveillance photos to its Facebook page on Saturday.

As part of the total amount she stole, the store told Channel 3 that the woman also slid a $500 bottle of tequila into her pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Old Saybrook police or SeaSide Wine & Spirits at 860-388-3015.

