Liquor store reports woman to police after she steals $3,000 worth of alcohol

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A liquor store in Old Saybrook is looking to identify a woman after it claims she stole $3,000 worth of alcohol.

The SeaSide Wine & Spirits Store on Main Street said it reported the woman to police.

It posted surveillance photos to its Facebook page on Saturday.

As part of the total amount she stole, the store told Channel 3 that the woman also slid a $500 bottle of tequila into her pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Old Saybrook police or SeaSide Wine & Spirits at 860-388-3015.

