Man arrested in Southington after police find an array of drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Southington said they arrested a man over the weekend after a red light traffic stop revealed several drugs, a ghost gun and ammunition on him.

Evan Rodriguez had two pounds of packaged marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, and a 9mm “ghost gun” with a high capacity magazine, police said.

Evan Rodriguez faces drug and weapons charges after blowing through a red light in Southington on Feb. 18. (Southington police)

Officers initiated a traffic stop on Saturday on West Street after Rodriguez failed to stop at a red light.

Rodriguez and a juvenile passenger appeared to be acting suspicious as the officers approached the vehicle, police said.

When the officers reached the vehicle, they reported that they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana, which led to further investigation and the eventual discovery of the illegal drugs and an unregistered firearm.

Rodriguez has been released on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

