Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man arrested in Southington after police find an array of drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Southington said they arrested a man over the weekend after a red light traffic stop revealed several drugs, a ghost gun and ammunition on him.

Evan Rodriguez had two pounds of packaged marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, and a 9mm “ghost gun” with a high capacity magazine, police said.

Evan Rodriguez faces drug and weapons charges after blowing through a red light in Southington...
Evan Rodriguez faces drug and weapons charges after blowing through a red light in Southington on Feb. 18.(Southington police)

Officers initiated a traffic stop on Saturday on West Street after Rodriguez failed to stop at a red light.

Rodriguez and a juvenile passenger appeared to be acting suspicious as the officers approached the vehicle, police said.

When the officers reached the vehicle, they reported that they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana, which led to further investigation and the eventual discovery of the illegal drugs and an unregistered firearm.

Rodriguez has been released on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect poured gasoline on the victim and the trailer.
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Feb. 20.
Technical Discussion: Wintry temps to return and an *ALERT* for Thursday
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
WFSB is trying to find where the best pizza is in Connecticut.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Stonington crash
NEWS CONFERENCE: Stonington police provide update after officer's cruiser was struck
3 people were transported to the hospital after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.
3 people hospitalized after car hits supermarket in New Haven
WFSB is trying to find where the best pizza is in Connecticut.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
There were no reported injuries but there was a close call for a resident who was sleeping near...
Car goes over guardrail, into front of home