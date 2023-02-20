Man arrested in Southington after police find an array of drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Southington said they arrested a man over the weekend after a red light traffic stop revealed several drugs, a ghost gun and ammunition on him.
Evan Rodriguez had two pounds of packaged marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, and a 9mm “ghost gun” with a high capacity magazine, police said.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on Saturday on West Street after Rodriguez failed to stop at a red light.
Rodriguez and a juvenile passenger appeared to be acting suspicious as the officers approached the vehicle, police said.
When the officers reached the vehicle, they reported that they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana, which led to further investigation and the eventual discovery of the illegal drugs and an unregistered firearm.
Rodriguez has been released on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 3.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.