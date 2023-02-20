Contests
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Stonington police say one sergeant has been flown by LifeStar after his police cruiser was struck by a vehicle.

The sergeant was parked at a road job on Taugwonk Road at the time of the incident.

Police say the car hit the parked cruiser which hit the sergeant who was standing in front of it.

The Stonington sergeant was transported to a Rhode Island Hospital via LifeStar.

The victim is a veteran of the department, said Deputy Chief Olson.

Stonington police provided an update after an officer was hit at a job site on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

Route 184 is closed as accident reconstruction takes place.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

