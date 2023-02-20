Contests
Police seek man who tried to kiss girl who was out walking her dog

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENWICH CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old girl was walking her dog on Saturday night when a unknown man tried to kiss her and rub his face on hers, police said.

It happened around 7 p.m. in front of the Walgreens and Fitness Edge on East Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.

The suspect grabbed the girl’s hand and told her how pretty she was, according to police. That’s when they said the man attempted to kiss the girl and rubbed his face on hers.

The girl was able to break free and run away. The man then got into an unknown vehicle and left the area in an unknown direction.

The man was described as being age 30 to 40 years old, and having short hair with an average build.

The Greenwich Police Department said it has been actively investigating and asked anyone with information on the suspect to contact it at 203-622-8004 or its confidential line at 203-622-3333.

