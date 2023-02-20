Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect poured gasoline on the victim and the trailer.
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Feb. 20.
Technical Discussion: Wintry temps to return and an *ALERT* for Thursday
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
WFSB is trying to find where the best pizza is in Connecticut.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Stonington crash
NEWS CONFERENCE: Stonington police provide update after officer's cruiser was struck
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
3 people were transported to the hospital after a car went through a supermarket in New Haven.
3 people hospitalized after car hits supermarket in New Haven
WFSB is trying to find where the best pizza is in Connecticut.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California