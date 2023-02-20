Silver alert issued for missing teen in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for 16-year-old Skyla Pruenca of Putnam.

Skyla is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair.

Skyla is 5′01″ and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white pajama pants with gnomes on them and black crocs.

If located please contact the Putnam Police Department at 860-928- 6565.

