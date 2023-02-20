Silver alert issued for missing teen in Putnam
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for 16-year-old Skyla Pruenca of Putnam.
Skyla is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair.
Skyla is 5′01″ and 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white pajama pants with gnomes on them and black crocs.
If located please contact the Putnam Police Department at 860-928- 6565.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.