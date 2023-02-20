Contests
A woman was trapped in a house fire on Quinnipiac Avenue

By Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - New Haven Fire Chief Alston said that firefighters responded to reports of a woman trapped in a house fire.

Dispatch responded to the home located at Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven.

Firefighters found the woman on the first floor and successfully rescued her.

She was transported to an area hospital; however, she is currently in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the one of the K9s that assisted in the incident did die as a result of the fire.

Chief Alston confirmed that the fire was put out within 20 minutes.

A total of 6 people were displaced but are being helped by Red Cross to get back on their feet.

This fire is still under investigation.

