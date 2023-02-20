Women struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who was walking in the center lane of Interstate 91 south in Enfield was struck and killed by a driver, according to state police.

The incident happened just north of exit 48 on Sunday around 10:25 p.m.

Troopers said the driver continued down I-91 south following the collision and did not remain on the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has dash cam video was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

