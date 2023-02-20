Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Women struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who was walking in the center lane of Interstate 91 south in Enfield was struck and killed by a driver, according to state police.

The incident happened just north of exit 48 on Sunday around 10:25 p.m.

Troopers said the driver continued down I-91 south following the collision and did not remain on the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has dash cam video was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect poured gasoline on the victim and the trailer.
Man attempts to light woman on fire, sets fire to trailer in Middletown
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Two more recreational marijuana shops open in CT
Two more marijuana dispensaries open up in Connecticut
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Monday Feb. 20.
Technical Discussion: Mild President’s Day, Then Wintry Temps Return! A Wintry Mix At Times This Week And An *ALERT* Has Been Issued For Thursday Morning!
Vote in Round 1 of our Pizza Playoffs!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!

Latest News

Students will be at the East Hartford campus today rallying to have their voices heard and...
Former Stone Academy students plan to rally after unexpected shutdown
trailer fire - Middletown - WFSB
VIDEO: We're learning more about an arson investigation in Middletown
Stone Academy students
VIDEO: Former Stone Academy students plan rally
online dating scams
MORNING BUSNIESS REPORT: Online dating scam protection