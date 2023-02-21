Contests
Advocates and lawmakers take a stance on rising domestic violence cases

Channel 3 is live at the Capitol where lawmakers are presenting bills to protect domestic violence victims.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Advocates and lawmakers are raising awareness against domestic violence after a disturbing number of incidents across the state.

There’s more than a dozen bills currently trying to make their way to the governor’s desk.

The intent behind the bills is to protect victims and increase penalties for domestic abusers.

Earlier this month, there was a murder suicide involving a man and a woman inside their home in Bethel.

In December, police say a man killed his ex-girlfriend with an axe in Milford.

And just this past weekend in Middletown, officers say a man tried to light a woman on fire.

The previous domestic disturbance resulted in two trailers being burnt to the ground.

For this reason, advocates and some lawmakers are pushing for several domestic violence.

These bills include raising the penalty for an intimate partner murder to a class-a felony.

It will also prevent domestic abusers from receiving alimony.

Another bill proposes utilizing GPS monitoring to keep abuse away from victims.

The process for passing new legislation can be long.

While there’s no exact timeline, lawmakers expect a public hearing on many of these proposed bills soon.

