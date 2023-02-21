Arrest warrant: Man stalked Manchester store employee before stabbing her 7 times

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man stalked a stabbing victim before he sneaked into her home and stabbed her seven times, according to an arrest warrant.

Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford, was charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary, and second-degree stalking.

The incident happened Feb. 14.

According to the documents, Davis was known to frequent a Sam’s Food Store in Manchester, where the victim worked.

On the evening of the assault, the documents said surveillance camera captured Davis crouching near basement bulkhead doors outside of the victim’s home. He was described as wearing a complicated hooded face mask.

When she came home shortly after 7 p.m., he opened the door and went inside the home same way she did.

A nearby Ring camera recorded screams from the victim.

A few seconds later, David fled the home after he was spotted by the victim’s cousin. The cousin reported witnessing the suspect stab the victim in the stomach.

The documents said that before the stabbing, Davis went into the King Smoke Shop on Oakland Street, which another cousin owns.

This cousin reported that Davis hung out in the business for about 40 minutes that morning. The cousin said Davis seemed to know an lot about the victim and even said he was dating her. The cousin also reported that Davis made a lot of inappropriate sexual remarks about the victim.

In the hospital after the attack, the victim relayed information to her mother, the documents said. She said that she knew her attacker because he came into the food store earlier that day and had spoke about her.

Police eventually identified Davis as the suspect through the use of the surveillance footage. They made contact with and arrested him.

They said he admitted to ditching the knife in an area of North Main and Main streets. Detectives confirmed that they found it there.

Davis also admitted to slashing tires in the victim’s driveway in a previous incident.

