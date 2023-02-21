Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Arrest warrant: Man stalked Manchester store employee before stabbing her 7 times

Damion Davis.
Damion Davis.(Manchester Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man stalked a stabbing victim before he sneaked into her home and stabbed her seven times, according to an arrest warrant.

Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford, was charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary, and second-degree stalking.

The incident happened Feb. 14.

According to the documents, Davis was known to frequent a Sam’s Food Store in Manchester, where the victim worked.

On the evening of the assault, the documents said surveillance camera captured Davis crouching near basement bulkhead doors outside of the victim’s home. He was described as wearing a complicated hooded face mask.

When she came home shortly after 7 p.m., he opened the door and went inside the home same way she did.

A nearby Ring camera recorded screams from the victim.

A few seconds later, David fled the home after he was spotted by the victim’s cousin. The cousin reported witnessing the suspect stab the victim in the stomach.

The documents said that before the stabbing, Davis went into the King Smoke Shop on Oakland Street, which another cousin owns.

This cousin reported that Davis hung out in the business for about 40 minutes that morning. The cousin said Davis seemed to know an lot about the victim and even said he was dating her. The cousin also reported that Davis made a lot of inappropriate sexual remarks about the victim.

In the hospital after the attack, the victim relayed information to her mother, the documents said. She said that she knew her attacker because he came into the food store earlier that day and had spoke about her.

Police eventually identified Davis as the suspect through the use of the surveillance footage. They made contact with and arrested him.

They said he admitted to ditching the knife in an area of North Main and Main streets. Detectives confirmed that they found it there.

Davis also admitted to slashing tires in the victim’s driveway in a previous incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Manchester police make arrest in stabbing case
Manchester police arrest suspect who stalked, stabbed woman

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking a wintry mix that is expected later this week.
Technical Discussion: Colder & unsettled... we’ve declared an *ALERT* for Thursday!
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Avon police officers removed a driver from a burning car before it went up in flames.
Avon officers save driver before car goes up in flames
Your Tuesday afternoon update
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking a wintry mix that is expected later this week.
Technical Discussion: Colder & unsettled... we’ve declared an *ALERT* for Thursday!
Representatives from the FBI New Haven Office talk about new career opportunities with the...
The Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy