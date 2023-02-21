Avon officers save driver before car goes up in flames

AVON, CT (WFSB) – Avon police officers removed a driver from a burning car before it went up in flames.

Authorities said officers responded to a car crash in the area of East Main Street and Route 44 around 9:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police found the car off the road and into a tree.

“There was a small amount of smoke coming from the front end of the vehicle,” said Avon police.

Officers removed the driver from the car before the fire spread, police said.

The Avon Fire Department put out the fire.

“The operator was transported to John Dempsey Hospital with non-evident injuries,” police said.

Avon police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Avon police at 860-409-4200.

