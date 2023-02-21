Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Avon officers save driver before car goes up in flames

Avon police officers removed a driver from a burning car before it went up in flames.
Avon police officers removed a driver from a burning car before it went up in flames.(Avon Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, CT (WFSB) – Avon police officers removed a driver from a burning car before it went up in flames.

Authorities said officers responded to a car crash in the area of East Main Street and Route 44 around 9:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police found the car off the road and into a tree.

“There was a small amount of smoke coming from the front end of the vehicle,” said Avon police.

Officers removed the driver from the car before the fire spread, police said.

The Avon Fire Department put out the fire.

“The operator was transported to John Dempsey Hospital with non-evident injuries,” police said.

Avon police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Avon police at 860-409-4200.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
New Fairfield High School staffer charged with sexual assault of student
New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking a wintry mix that is expected later this week.
Technical Discussion: Colder & unsettled... we’ve declared an *ALERT* for Thursday!
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Sergeant’s cruiser struck by car while at road job, LifeStar responding
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Damion Davis.
Arrest warrant: Man stalked Manchester store employee before stabbing her 7 times
Your Tuesday afternoon update
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking a wintry mix that is expected later this week.
Technical Discussion: Colder & unsettled... we’ve declared an *ALERT* for Thursday!
Representatives from the FBI New Haven Office talk about new career opportunities with the...
The Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy