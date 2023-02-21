Dig into Paczki on Fat Tuesday before the Lenten season

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, which gives even more reason to indulge in those cheat day goodies.

There is one thing that is synonymous with Fat Tuesday, and that is Paczki especially those at Roly Poly Bakery.

Paczki fan Mark Nikola said, “I’m going to treat my guys at work; I’m going to surprise them.”

Whether the paczki’s are for family, friends, or co-workers, it’s impossible to walk out with just one.

“These are sinfully delicious, and now I know why they have them on Fat Tuesday,” Nikola said. “ You have to sacrifice a little bit so you can have this one treat.”

The deep fried polish doughnuts are usually filled with something sweet like cream or fruit then topped with powdered sugar or icing.

The manager, Alla Bleiholder, at Roly Poly mentioned that it’s all hands on deck at the bakery where staff sell thousands of paczki.

Bleiholder said, “everyone on staff was very busy working from 7 in the morning to 7 at night. There are so many people around and everyone is coated in sugar powder because everyone is paczki style!”

Customers said that Fat Tuesday is always a fun event to look forward to every year with their paczki in hand.

Nikola said, “people just like to what’s their favorite, what they like about it, they come back and do it again and again”

