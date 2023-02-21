East Hartford police arrest man accused of sexual assault

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman while pointing a fake gun at her.

Authorities said it happened last month. There was a second incident involving the man just a few days ago.

It took police a month to track down 24-year-old Moo Ta.

Police realized the two incidents were connected. The incidents had the same description and same car.

Ta isn’t denying any of the horrifying allegations against him.

“He gave a confession to detectives, yes,” said Officer Marc Caruso with the East Hartford Police Department.

Ta confessed that he beat a prostitute in his car with a baton and sexually assaulted her.

East Hartford police said it happened on January 15 near the Holiday Inn in town.

According to police, “the victim stated she was trying to make some money” before getting in Ta’s car, but there was an argument about money.

Police said, “the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint and beat her using a baton.”

The woman was bleeding from her forehead and the gun was fake, police said.

“It’s basically a gun that looks exactly a regular firing handgun but doesn’t actually fire live bullets,” said Caruso.

Police were investigating and a month later got another call for an incident just a half mile from the Holiday Inn. Two women were held at gunpoint.

“Our detectives and intelligence officers did review camera footage and working with the victims we were able to locate the suspect Moo Ta,” Caruso said.

Ta was charged with assault, sexual assault and brandishing a fake gun.

Police said Ta admitted “his now ex-wife just left him” and that he “wanted to get revenge and picked up a prostitute.”

“We were able to locate multiple victims and hopefully prevent any future victims from this happening to in the future as well,” said Caruso.

Ta is from Thailand but has been living in Hartford for a few years.

He’s in jail tonight.

Ta’s bond was set at $750,000.

