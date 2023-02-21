First time homebuyers program receives additional funding

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is a special loan program for first time home buyers, but it is so popular that funds are running low.

There can be a lot of stress in buying a home.

The big problem these days is there aren’t a lot of homes for sale.

Those that are, are selling for a lot more. New home owners may not be able to afford them.

“It’s a seller’s market. So what we could have afforded previously we couldn’t afford going in. And also the inventory was very low,” said Kyle Hayes, first time home buyer.

Kyle and Faith were planning a wedding and looking for their first home.

They ran into the challenge of having few homes available in a competitive market.

“We had 24 hours when we saw this house and put down an offer. They already had 18 offers,” said Kyle.

“I think it has been pretty successful getting new homeowners who have never owned anything to buy homes,” said Dawn Gagliardi, Coldwell Banker Realtor.

Dawn sold Kyle and Faith their first home.

They were able to take advantage of a new program called “Time to Own.”

“It really enabled us to enter into the market and also get a home we really liked,” said Faith.

The program was included in Governor Lamont’s budget.

The program allows those with incomes between $93,000-$113,000 to get loans of up to $50,000, which are 10% forgiven every year, for up to 10 years.

The program is popular and has helped purchase more than 1,200 homes. But the money is running out.

“We started with $27 million and then $13 million was added last December. We had $40 million and we only have $1.3 million left,” said Dawn.

This year, the governor’s budget will increase the fund with an additional $50 million.

