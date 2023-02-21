Contests
WATCH LIVE: Gov. to unveil proposals to reduce health care costs

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor will unveil legislation on Tuesday that would lower health care costs.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Beacon Prescriptions in New Britain. Stream it live below:

Lamont is proposing House Bill 6669 and Senate Bill 983, which he said would eliminate unnecessary health care charges, reduce healthcare prices, and increase health care affordability for Connecticut residents and employers.

At the news conference, Lamont said he will be joined by Comptroller Sean Scanlon, executive director of the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy Dr. Deidre Gifford, CEO of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association Nathan Tinkler, Rev. Robyn Anderson, pastor of Blackwell AME Zion Church in Hartford and director of the Ministers Health Fellowship Advocacy Coalition, and Susan Millerick, patient representative on the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy’s Benchmark Initiative Steering Committee.

