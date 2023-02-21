Contests
Killingworth mobile home community speaks out over safety concerns

Residents at a local mobile home park are fed up with rising rent and worsening conditions.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Residents in the Beechwood Community in Killingworth have filed multiple complaints with the Attorney General's office over safety concerns.

Residents in the Beechwood Community in Killingworth have filed multiple complaints with the Attorney General’s office over safety concerns.

Residents in the over 55 community say they are dealing with everything from sewage backups to bee infestations.

All of this while rents on the land underneath their homes is going up.

“Some people are making the choice at this point to be paying their rent and having food in their refrigerator,” says resident Jackie Vece.

One resident who has been retired for 12 years now has to go back to work to afford living in the park.

“We lost so many services I had to go back to work. If I wanted to eat, I would have to go back to work. I didn’t have any choice,” says Stephanie Izzo.

Attorney General Tong announced Monday he is opening an inquiry into Sun Community, the company who owns the Beechwood Community.

“So, we’re talking about people that can’t afford to carry these increases in rent which appear to be going up dramatically, while at the same time, the services and the quality of services are going the other direction,” says Tong.

Tong says his office has not heard back from the Sun Community, but he plans on sending a letter laying out the obligations they have under law to keep the property safe and clean.

