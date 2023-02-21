Contests
Winter weather returns after a mild past few weeks

Channel 3's Olivia Schueller shows the weather conditions Tuesday morning.
By Olivia Schueller and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The winter weather made a comeback on Tuesday morning and created slippery roads with some light snowfall.

Channel 3 took its Early Warning Weather Tracker down Route 8 south toward Waterbury.

Snow accumulated in some of the higher elevations of the state.

Drivers may want to take it slow as road conditions may be slick.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Take a look a the forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

