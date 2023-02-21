Winter weather returns after a mild past few weeks
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The winter weather made a comeback on Tuesday morning and created slippery roads with some light snowfall.
Channel 3 took its Early Warning Weather Tracker down Route 8 south toward Waterbury.
Snow accumulated in some of the higher elevations of the state.
Drivers may want to take it slow as road conditions may be slick.
