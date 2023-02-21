Contests
Man arrested for shots fired incident in Shelton

Shelton Police Department arrested 32-year-old Roberto Cales of Seymour.
Shelton Police Department arrested 32-year-old Roberto Cales of Seymour.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Shelton Police police have arrested a 32-year-old Seymour man for a shots fired incident on February 11.

On the 11th police say an altercation occurred at Center Street Social during the early morning hours.

As the business was closing, a fight erupted between several men and 4 gunshots were fired.

No one was injured and all parties fled before police arrived.

32-year-old Roberto Cales was determined to be the responsible for firing the gun during the fight, according to police.

Cales was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment 1st degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cales was given a Derby Superior court date of 02/21/2023 and released after posting a $200,000 court set bond.

