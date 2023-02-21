Renters rally in Hartford ahead of hearing that would cap annual rent increases

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rising rent continued to strike a chord with renters, who rallied at the state capitol on Tuesday.

They were there outside while a public hearing was supposed to held inside on rent caps.

The hearing was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. but was pushed back due to internet issues at the capitol. There’s no word on when it would actually start.

Advocates and lawmakers held a press conference earlier in the morning in support of House Bill 6588, which would cap annual rent increases.

The bill has been a hot topic in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as rental prices have been significantly increasing.

It would cap annual rental increases at 4-percent, plus inflation.

Renters in Connecticut saw average rent increases of 20-percent in the last two years, and some areas experienced 30 to 40 percent increases. Those in support of HB 6588 said they also want more eviction protections in place.

“Yes, everything is more expensive right now, but that’s not all that’s going on with rent increases,” one renter at the rally told Channel 3. “We saw a shift in our housing market during the pandemic as more corporate out-of-state landlords brought properties in Connecticut and took advantage of the pandemic, the tight market and higher than usual inflation to jack up rents and increase their profits.”

Channel 3 expected the hearing on HB 6588 to go on for several hours as nearly 400 people were signed up to speak.

Read Channel 3′s I-Team investigation about how renters can contact their local Fair Rent Commission here.

