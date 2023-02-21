Contests
Scottie Scheffler, reigning PGA Tour player of the year, commits to Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt with the help of his caddy on the 18th hole during the third...
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt with the help of his caddy on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Scheffler leads the tournament at 13 under par. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The PGA Tour’s reigning player of the year has committed to play in this summer’s Travelers Championship.

Scottie Scheffler recently spent some time at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In June, organizers said he’ll play at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. It’ll mark his fourth straight Travelers Championship.

“It’s exciting to welcome Scottie back to the Travelers Championship, coming off such an amazing season that’s carried into this year,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “The fans can expect to continue to see top players like Scottie joining our field in the weeks to come.”

Scheffler, who as of this week was No. 2 in the world golf rankings, joined Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele, who all announced their intentions to play for the record $20 million purse.

Last season, Scheffler was named PGA Tour player of the year after four wins, four runner-up finishes and 11 top-10 performances. Among those victories was a three-stroke win at the Masters, Scheffler’s first major championship. He defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open by winning earlier this month and has four top-10 finishes this season in seven starts.

“Scottie is a great player and an even better person, it’s been great seeing him have so much success,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “I’m excited that Scottie will be joining us as we build the best field that this event and our fans have ever seen.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19- June 25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For tournament updates, ticket information and announcements related to the player field, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

