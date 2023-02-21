Contests
Teen charged following stabbing in West Hartford

West Hartford Police Cruiser.
West Hartford Police Cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A teen is facing charges following a stabbing in West Hartford Monday night.

Police said it happened at a home on Federal Street. Officers arrived around 8:57 p.m.

An adult stabbing victim was taken to the hospital for serious neck injuries, said police. The victim is in stable condition.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody by West Hartford police. Authorities said the teen does not live at the home.

Police said the teen suspect was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault first-degree, and disorderly conduct.

“This continues to be a very active investigation by the West Hartford Police Department Detective Division and no further information will be released at this time,” said police.

