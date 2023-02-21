Towns saving on storm budget as mild winter continues

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - This winter has certainly been a lackluster one across Connecticut.

While it may be disappointing for skiers and snow-lovers, it also means big savings to municipalities when it comes to storm budgets.

“We’ve only had maybe three or four events of those ice events and I think we only had our plows out once,” New London Public Works Director Brian Sear said.

The unusually quiet winter means not a lot of chances for New London’s plow fleet to hit the street.

“This one is just, it’s different,” Sear said. “(I’ve) never seen anything like it. We basically have had one snow event throughout.”

So far this winter, New London has only used about $10,000 of its $155,000 storm overtime budget. The unused money at the end of the season is carried over to the next fiscal year.

“We probably won’t do much more,” Sear said when it comes to overtime spending. “So, in that realm we’ll probably end up saving about $125,000.”

It’s not just cash that the city is saving this winter.

“We always try and get ahead of the storms with salt,” Sear said.

Right now, New London’s salt pile has about 300 tons of salt in it. That’s all the city has had to request from its state allocation of 2,000 tons. New London has no obligation to use all 2,000 tons and is only charged for what it requests at a rate of $95 per ton.

That means, this winter New London has spent less than $30,000 on salt.

Sear doesn’t expect to use much more than the 300 tons he has on hand, but he knows that living in New England means anything could happen.

“(It) doesn’t mean we’re done,” Sear said. “I’ve seen late March storms.”

“I’m perfectly fine with no snow,” Mystic resident Wayne Smith said. “I certainly don’t miss the snow. I wish we could have more winters that weren’t like we’re having right now.”

